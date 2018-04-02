Columbia Organization Raises Money For New Spay/Neuter Clinic

COLUMBIA - No Kill Columbia, a non-profit animal advocacy organization, held its first volleyball tournament Saturday at the Deuce Pub and Pit

Jill Swain, a No Kill Columbia representative, said the money raised will go towards building a new high-quality, high-volume, low-cost spay/neuter clinic in Columbia.

"It will provide low-cost services for the underserved portion of our animal owners, providing them with spay/neuter options and preventing unwanted litters of puppies and kittens," Swain said.

Swain also said while typically spay/neuter services range from $120 to $170, No Kill Columbia is working to provide them at a more affordable price.

"We're hoping to get it around $60-$70 depending on dog or cat, male or female, and also getting grants through other organizations, like PetSmart or charity foundations," Swain said. "We would even be able to subsidize prices for each surgery even lower," Swain said.

Over sixty volleyball players attended the event to help save lives of companion animals.

To help No Kill Columbia raise funds to secure a clinic site, visit the organization's website, www.nokillcolumbiamo.org.