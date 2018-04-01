Columbia Organization Raises More Than $70,000 for Public Library

COLUMBIA - A Columbia volunteer organization works hard year around to help raise money for the Columbia Public Library.

The Friends of the Columbia Public Library raised more than $70,000 for the library this year. The organization raises money through small weekly book sales and a couple large book and eBook sales throughout the year.

All books, CDs and DVDs sold are used, donated and resold at a cheaper price to provide an affordable way for people of all ages to bring books into their homes.

The money raised by The Friends of the Columbia Public Library is used to buy new books, eBooks, CDs and DVDs for the library. The donations also provide new shelving and help fund the One Read program, the library's summer reading program and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library program.

Books that do not sell are donated to local senior centers, clinics and hospitals.