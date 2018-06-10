Columbia Park Will Receive New Signage

COLUMBIA - The Albert-Oakland Memorial Park will soon receive new signage and some upgrades possibly by its 50 year anniversary next year.

The park was donated by the Albert family in 1964, and was the biggest land donation ever seen by the city of Columbia. The park was originally farmland owned by the Alberts.

Kurt Albert, the son of the man who donated the park, said his father grew up in St. Louis and was an early environmentalist. He said after many visits to Tower Grove Park in St. Louis, it was his dream to donate a park in another area. Many years later, he donated Albert-Oakland Park to Columbia.

Albert said he hopes by the 50th anniversary, there will be new updates to the park such as a pickle-ball court, and a unisex bathroom. However, he said he understands waiting for these updates until the budget for the city is sorted out. For this year, new signs will be added around the park to make it easier for visitors and emergency responders to locate.

Albert will give a speech Tuesday to the Columbia City Council to speak about updates and possible renovations.