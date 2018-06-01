Columbia parking garage reopening delayed

COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia expects to reopen the city's Parking Plaza at the corner of Eighth Street and Walnut Street Wednesday morning. It was originally scheduled to reopen Tuesday. Public Works cited issues with a sealant not curing fully causing the delay.

The parking structure has been closed for repairs since July 9.

The Columbia Public Works Department is working to make traveling easier for people with physical disabilities. Some of the improvements include moving more parking spaces, designated for people with physical limitations, closer to the elevator landings in the structure.

Dan Pingelton, a lawyer who works in the guitar building across the street, sees some positive and negative aspects to the parking project.

"I think it's fine if they want to reallocate some spaces and move the disabled parking closer to the elevators," Pingelton said. "The only concern I have with it is that if you inform your patrons that you're going to have it open by a certain day, have it open by a certain day. I mean they've taken away three business days now to do this project and quite frankly I don't think it would need to take that long."

Pingelton also said he has had trouble finding other spaces to park in, and he has received parking tickets as well. People who have reserved spaces in the Parking Plaza have had to park at the Fifth and Walnut garage.

According to a news release issued by Columbia Public Works, a city ordinance says once a space is marked handicapped is improved, normal parking fees will go into effect for that space.

One elevator in the structure will also remain out of service until a contractor can fix it.