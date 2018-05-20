Columbia parks and rec gives kids prizes for playing

17 hours 6 minutes 42 seconds ago Saturday, May 19 2018 May 19, 2018 Saturday, May 19, 2018 6:10:00 PM CDT May 19, 2018 in News
By: Brittany Mobley, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - Children in Columbia have a chance to get paid to play.

Columbia Parks and Recreation started its Visit Your Parks and Playgrounds Challenge. Parents and children are challenged to visit as many of Columbia's 46 parks and playgrounds as they can. This will give them a chance to win a $100 parks and recreation gift certificate. 

As they sort through the lengthy list, children will keep track of all of their visits on a tracking sheet. With the help of a parent, they will write the date they visited each park and playground. They will turn in their tracking form to the parks and recreation office. If children submit their sheet in person, they will have a choice of other prizes. 

According to Columbia Parks and Recreation, this annual event is to help children get in touch with their sense of outside adventure and to get outside more during the summer.

If parents and children visit ten or more parks, they will receive one youth daily pass to Columbia's Activities and Recreation Center (ARC). The more parks and playgrounds they visit, the more entries they will receive to win the $100 gift certificate.

The challenge ends September 3rd. 

