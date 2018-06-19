Columbia Parks and Recreation Moving Locations

COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation staff and programs have moved locations.

Staff and programs were previously housed at the Stephens Lake Activity Center and have moved to the Waters-Moss Memorial Wildlife Area. The move includes four full-time staff as well as preschool programs, life enrichment classes and more than 50 programs and tours.

Waters-Moss is the former headquarters of the Columbia office of the Missouri Department of Conservation. The City of Columbia took over management of the Waters-Moss Memorial Wildlife Area as part of a land swap agreement with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The Missouri Department of Conservation has relocated its regional office to the Gans Creek Recreation Area.

Future plans for the 110-acre Waters-Moss site include development of a small neighborhood park and converting a house on the property for rental use.