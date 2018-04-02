Columbia Parks Worker Dies near MKT Trail

COLUMBIA - A Columbia Parks and Recreation employee died in an accident Friday morning near the MKT Trail. The worker was on a dump truck dumping rock when the bed of the truck came down and pinned him between the bed and the cab.

The accident happened near Colony Drive and Forum Boulevard at around 8:39 a.m.

Columbia Parks and Recreation says they are "shocked and saddened" in a news release, and that they value the safety of their employees over eveything else. The investigation is still ongoing.

Stephanie Redding was at the scene reporting on the investigation.