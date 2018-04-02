Columbia Places 138th in National Real Estate Search

COLUMBIA - According to results released Tuesday by real estate website Realtor.com, Columbia was the 138th most searched market in the country in June.

The survey shows the median list price for homes in Columbia was $166,700, up 4.25% from one year ago. The number of homes for sale in Columbia dropped 14.85% from last year.

The national average list price in June was $189,900. The number of houses for sale nationally decreased 15.78% over the past year.

According to the results, the top most searched city in the country was Chicago. St. Louis was the 21st most searched city and Kansas City was 51.