Columbia Planned Parenthood now offers abortion services

COLUMBIA - The Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia began offering abortion services Saturday.

The Planned Parenthood of Kansas and Mid-Missouri received a license to perform abortions, despite opposition within state government.

Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder called for hearings to investigate Missouri's Planned Parenthood clinics after a video showed a national executive for the family planning organization discussing the transport and storage of fetal tissue.

Attorney General Chris Koster announced there would be an investigation into whether or not the clinics broke the law by selling fetal tissue.

Missouri Senator Kurt Schaefer is the chairman for the newly created committee in charge of the investigation.

Schaefer sent a letter to the state Department of Health and Senior Services to suspend the clinic's abortion license until the investigation is complete.

He claimed the clinic did not present all necessary information prior to the license being issued.

So far, no action was taken to suspend the clinic's license.