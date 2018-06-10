Columbia Planned Parenthood's abortion license expires

COLUMBIA — Just as the Supreme Court struck down the Texas abortion law, the Columbia Planned Parenthood’s abortion license expired.

The Texas abortion law was struck down on Monday with a 5-3 ruling, and the Columbia clinic's abortion license expired Thursday, which was expected long before the ruling.

Patricia Skain, the Executive Director of Missouri Right to Life, said she believes the Texas abortion law is important and needed here in Missouri.

“The Supreme Court amazingly, a little hard to believe, decided that women being kept safe and having access to that emergency care was an undue burden,” Skain said. "I can't imagine why."

The law required doctors to have admitting privileges in nearby hospitals or clinics.

Columbia’s Planned Parenthood abortion services were shut down last year after the University of Missouri denied its doctor admitting privileges.

Governor Jay Nixon signed a $27.3 billion budget in May that would stop funding Planned Parenthood.

Nixon said Thursday that Planned Parenthood will continue to receive Medicaid funding right now, even though it was taken out of the budget.

Although Columbia’s Planned Parenthood’s abortion license has expired, it will still be open for other health services.

KOMU 8 News reached out to Planned Parenthood for a comment, but have not received a response.