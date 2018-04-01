Columbia Plans for Providence Road Improvements

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will host a public hearing on Monday at 7 p.m. to explain three different options for Providence Road improvements.

Option 8-A includes an installation of traffic lights at the Burnam Road and Providence Road intersection, as well as the Turner Avenue and Providence Road intersection. Lanes will also be added to Providence Road. The traffic signal at Rollins Street and Providence Road will be removed. A southbound right-turn lane will be constructed on Providence Road from Stadium Boulevard to Brandon Road. Improvements will be made to Birch Street. A sidewalk will be constructed along the south side of Burnam Road from Birch Street to Providence Road. Bingham Road, Brandon Road and Kentucky Boulevard intersections with Providence Road will be converted to have a right-in/right-out lane.

Option Nine includes traffic light installations at Burnam Road and Providence Road and the intersection of Turner Avenue and Providence Road. Lane additions will be made to Providence Road. The traffic light will be removed at the intersection of Rollins Street and Providence Road. A southbound right-turn lane will be constructed on Providence Road from Stadium Boulevard to Brandon Road. A new residential street will be constructed between Bingham Road and Burnam Road. Bingham Road, Brandon Road and Kentucky Boulevard intersections will be converted with Providence Road to have a right-in/right-out lane. The estimated cost is $3.2 million dollars.

Option 10 includes construction of a southbound right-turn lane on Providence Road from Stadium Boulevard to Brandon Road. Brandon Road will be converted with Providence Road to have a right-in/right-out lane. The estimated cost is $250,000 dollars.

Tim Matney is a driver for My Dinner Taxi and he said he gets caught in traffic when he delivers food. He said he has a hard time making money due to traffic on Providence Road.

"I wonder constantly why they haven't done anything on Providence Road as a person that drove an 18-wheeler up and down Providence Road," Matney said. "I can tell you it's been very dangerous."

Matney said customers get frustrated when he can't deliver food in about 15 minutes.

"If you do four lanes of traffic that are wider that have a dual turn lane down the middle, so basically it would be six lanes of traffic so you don't have people running head on into each other in the turn lanes, I think it would make the flow of traffic a lot easier," Matney said.