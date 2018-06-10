Columbia Plays Major Role In Legalization Debate

4 years 7 months 4 days ago Monday, November 04 2013 Nov 4, 2013 Monday, November 04, 2013 3:36:00 PM CST November 04, 2013 in News
By: Alex Mallin, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - For attorney Dan Viets, the question of full legalization of marijuana for Missourians isn't whether it will happen, but when.

Citing public opinion polls, like a recent survey by Gallup showing more than 58% of Americans favor legalizing the drug, Viets is teaming up with state Rep. Chris Kelly, D-Columbia, to try and bring the issue to the floors of the Missouri statehouse.

"I've known Chris for more than 40 years and he's a very smart guy," Viets said. "I think he simply realizes this is an issue whose time has come. It's a change that is so rapid and accelerating that it makes legalization virtually inevitable."

Viets, who is also a chairman for the group Show-Me Cannabis, spearheaded the 2004 campaign that resulted in medical marijuana being decriminalized in Columbia and reduced penalties for marijuana possession under 35 grams.

Those caught with pot face no possibility of arrest or incarceration, the penalty is more akin to a parking ticket handled in civil court, rather than criminal court.

"The fact is, a relatively small percentage of people who use marijuana get caught," Viets said. "But in terms of the amount of public resources wasted on the prosecution of those people and disruption to their lives and lost income potential, it is an important issue to everyone in our society."

Kelly recently announced he would not seek re-election for the Missouri House of Representatives. He said he would bring the issue up as one of several last legislative ventures in the upcoming session.

"In my seven years as a judge, I saw lots and lots of money being spent on the enforcement of the war on drugs, specifically with regard to marijuana," Kelly said. "We haven't stopped one person from smoking one joint."

Kelly said he doesn't expect any legalization legislation he introduces to gain much traction in the Republican-dominated chambers.

"At this stage, I think it's mostly an educational effort," Kelly said. "I don't harbor any illusions that we'd be able to get this done in one year."

Two House bills dealing with medical marijuana and reduced criminal penalties for marijuana possession failed to make it to the House floor in the 2013 legislative session.

But Viets said he is more optimistic. He said polls showing significant advances in approval from Republicans are creating an atmosphere where such a measure could make great strides. "I like to call them the Tea Pot Partiers."

"The libertarian Republicans, the ones who have a consistent and truly conservative political philosophy understand this issue," Viets said. "So what we see today is a coalition of strange bedfellows, a coalition of leftist or progressive Democrats and truly right-wing, but consistently conservative libertarian Republicans coming together to form a very powerful coalition."

But in the ongoing conversations over legalization, there are voices of concern as well.

Ryan Worley is the coordinator for the Youth Community Coalition, a collection of agencies, families and businesses that work to protect and improve youths' lives in Columbia. He said youth are more than often excluded from arguments about legalizing pot.

"Whether it's marijuana, tobacco, alcohol, or other things, there's a pretty universal agreement that those things are not good for our young people," Worley said.

"We don't want to be a culture where we are unnecessarily or unjustly imprisoning people or doing that in an unwise or unrealistic manner," he said. "But at the same time we don't want to be promoting behaviors that are universally seen not to be healthy for people."

Worley said Columbia's decision to lessen penalties for marijuana possession were beneficial in reforming a system that can sometimes hand down unjust punishments. But he said it didn't have a positive effect on the amount of kids choosing to smoke pot.

"One of the easiest trends to understand and predict in youth substance abuse behavior is that availability will drive abuse," Worley said. "In states that have made it legal, we see this kind of phenomenon with legal substances because they tend to be more available."

Benton Berigan, president of the MU chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), said the drug's association with a criminal element stems from a history of misinformation.

Berigan said legalization could help counter marijuana's reputation as a "gateway drug" that leads to use of harder substances.

"The fact that marijuana is illegal means it has to be sold in a black market scenario," Berigan said. "That means the same person giving users access to marijuana can give them the other drugs."

Berigan is working with Viets in the push for legalization in the state, but first the two are looking to amend Columbia's current ordinance in order to address the black market issue.

The two are pushing the City Council to find a way patients with a physician's note would be able to cultivate their own cannabis plants.

Berigan and Viets will make statements on the measure in front of the City Council Monday, offering some of the same arguments that are swaying opinion on a national scale.

Viets said, if no action is taken by lawmakers, the people of Missouri could take on the responsibility of changing the rules themselves, with a ballot initiative.

Viets said he is planning to conduct a poll of Missourians to determine the best approach for making that happen.

He began a similar effort in 2011, but was unable to generate enough signatures on the petition to add the proposal to Missouri's ballots.

Viets said it will be difficult to generate enough signatures ahead of the 2014 elections. But he said he believes by 2016, Missouri voters will have a chance to decide whether marijuana should be legal for non-medical use.

More News

Grid
List

Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Missing hosted their eleventh annual event to support those with missing loved ones. "He was... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 11:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
FULTON - The second annual Strawberry Festival raised money for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Saturday evening at Serenity Valley... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 7:35:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Home buyers affected by home shortage
Home buyers affected by home shortage
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City home sales are the highest they've been since before the recession, and that's having an... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Families tackle hot temperatures
Families tackle hot temperatures
COLUMBIA - While the calendar says summer does not start until the end of June, sweltering temperatures in the area... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Guests can get paid $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis hotel for up to 12... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
SEDALIA - The community of Sedalia hosted a departure ceremony for a Sedalia-based National Guard unit recently deployed to the... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:20:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Three people were sent to the hospital after a boat hit a cliff at the... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:48:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire left two passengers burned at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. ... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found Americans overwhelmingly support caring for children and older adults in the same... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 9:47:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Big plans for new Westminster football stadium
Big plans for new Westminster football stadium
FULTON - Westminster College is looking forward to a new $4 million football stadium. Vice President of Campus Operations... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:00:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Plea will stand for man who killed 6-year-old boy with Down Syndrome
Plea will stand for man who killed 6-year-old boy with Down Syndrome
COLUMBIA - A guilty plea by the man who admitted killing 6-year-old Dayne Hathman will stand, a judge ruled Friday.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Ex-Gov. Greitens' lawyers bill Missouri $150,000
Ex-Gov. Greitens' lawyers bill Missouri $150,000
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Attorneys who represented the office of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens during a legislative investigation have... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 8:15:42 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Columbia Police Department celebrates retirement of K-9 Raf
Columbia Police Department celebrates retirement of K-9 Raf
COLUMBIA - After seven years of dedicated service to the Columbia Police Department, K-9 Raf is retiring, the CPD said.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 6:16:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to tour state
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to tour state
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson will tour Missouri next week to hear from community leaders as he... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 5:46:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Robbery suspect on the loose
Robbery suspect on the loose
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department are currently searching for a suspect who fled a robbery crime scene on foot. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 3:59:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

Columbia vigil looks to gather support for upcoming summit with North Korea
Columbia vigil looks to gather support for upcoming summit with North Korea
COLUMBIA - A vigil is taking place on Saturday at the post office downtown to show support for U.S. efforts... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 3:36:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Special prosecutor says time ran out on re-charging Greitens
UPDATE: Special prosecutor says time ran out on re-charging Greitens
KANSAS CITY - The special prosecutor who decided not to re-file an invasion of privacy charge against former Governor Eric... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 08 2018 Jun 8, 2018 Friday, June 08, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 08, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 77°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3am 74°
4am 74°
5am 73°
6am 73°