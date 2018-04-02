Columbia police and fire officials respond to two crashes

COLUMBIA - Two vehicle crashes happened within two hours in Columbia Monday night.

A crash involving a motorcycle happened near the Walmart in south Columbia Monday evening.

According to the Real-Time 911 Fire & Rescue Dispatch, five units were called to the scene at Grindstone Parkway and State Farm Parkway at 7:32 p.m. Monday. Two of the units were ambulances.

A KOMU 8 News reporter on the scene saw a motorcycle being loaded onto a tow truck. Police had not given details on the crash as of Monday night.

Another crash happened on I-70 between Stadium Boulevard and Providence Road at mile marker 125.

The dispatch log said 11 units responded to the scene, including an ambulance. The units were dispatched at 9:16 p.m. Monday.

Columbia firefighters and police responded to the scene.

A KOMU 8 News reporter on the scene observed a car flipped up on the median. There was also a semi truck involved. Police said no one was injured.

MoDOT reported the left lane of I-70 was temporarily closed and could be for up to three hours.