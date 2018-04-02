Columbia Police Announce Department Promotions

COLUMBIA - Chief Ken Burton announced seven promotions in the Columbia Police Department Wednesday.

After nine years with the department, Assistant Chief of the Operations Bureau Jill Schlude will be promoted to Deputy Chief. Schlude will be taking the place of Deputy Chief Dianne Bernhard.

Third Shift Patrol Lieutenant John Gordon will become the Assistant Chief of the Operations Bureau (Patrol). Gordon was first hired by the department in 2000 as a patrol officer.

The new Assistant Chief of the Operations Support Bureau will be Street Crimes Sergeant Jeremiah Hunter. Hired in 2005, Hunter is currently a Captain in the United States Army Reserve.

Criminal Investigations Division Sergeant Jason Jones will take the place of Lieutenant of Third Shift Patrol. Jones has been with the department for 14 years and started out as a narcotics officer.

Officer Bob Dochler, Accreditation Manager, will be promoted to the rank of Sergeant as the Executive Assistant to the Chief of Police. Also hired in 2000, Dochler spent seven years on patrol and was selected to be a detective in the Domestic Violence Unit in 2008.

First Shift Patrol Officer Chris Boyle will become the Sergeant in Operations Bureau (Patrol). His specific shift and beat assignment have yet to be determined. Boyle has been with the department since 2002.

After nine months as the Domestic Violence Detective in the Operation Support Bureau, Michael Youtsey will be promoted to the rank of Sergeant. His specific assignment has not yet been determined. Youtsey was originally hired in 1998.

All promotions will be effective as of June 1 and the promotions ceremony will take place June 2. The time and place of the ceremony will be announced at a later date.