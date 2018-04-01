Columbia Police Announce New Logo Coming

COLUMBIA -The Columbia Police Department has a new logo.

Officials don't have an exact date for when this logo will start appearing. But new patches and uniforms have been ordered. Four thousand patches cost an estimated four thousand dollars, and the new uniforms will cost about 58-thousand. The police department has not told KOMU how many new Chevy Tahoes they will buy, but they will have the new logo on the side. The old cars will not.