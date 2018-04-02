Columbia Police Arrest Man After Linking Assault and Robbery

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after linking an assault and shooting with a burglary that occurred on Old Ridge Road. Two maids reported the armed gunman forced his way into the residence demanding cash and other valuables.

Justin R. Campbell, 29, of Columbia, is in the Boone County Jail awaiting bond to be set on assault and weapon charges relating to an investigated shooting, according to a press release. CPD took Campbell into custody Wednesday night in Fulton and then returned to Boone County.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the report on Old Ridge Road shortly after 1 p.m. and were told by one of the maids a man knocked on the door saying he needed water for the radiator in his car. The release said the suspect, armed with a pistol, forced his way into the residence after the woman returned to the front door with the water.

Campbell bound both women with ligatures before fleeing with a small amount of cash, a laptop computer and an iPad.

CPD reported no injuries on the victims. The investigation is ongoing, and this story will be updated as the investigation progresses.