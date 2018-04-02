Columbia Police arrest man after Thursday night shooting

COLUMBIA- Columbia police officers accused 19-year-old Vincent Geshai Dawson for the shooting on Thursday, May 19 near Quail and Nerwood Drive.

After further investigation, it's undetermined whether the shot was directed at the officer or if the firearm went off accidentally. Police said Dawson was not in possession of the firearm upon arrest, but after executing a search warrant of the suspect's house, multiple firearms were found.

The morning of Friday, May 20, Dawson was still in jail. He was charged for armed criminal action and unlawful for certain persons to possess a concealable firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.