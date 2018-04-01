Columbia Police Arrest Man for Leaving Scene

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department arrested 25-year-old Patrick Temme in connection with a leaving-the-scene accident that occurred at approximately 2:23 a.m. Thursday.

Officers identified Temme at his residence at approximately 5 p.m Thursday based on damage to his grey Subaru that was consistent with the early morning incident. According to the Columbia Police Department, police charged Temme with a felony for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash that involved injury.