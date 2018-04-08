Columbia Police arrest man for shots fired on Leeway Drive

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said Thursday it arrested a man in connection with a shots fired incident on Leeway Drive.

Damitries Denny was arrested Wednesday at the Wendy's on Clark Lane. According to the Columbia Police, Denny was wanted for being involved in a shots fired incident on the 2900 block of Leeway Drive on Monday night.

Police responded just before 8 p.m. where they found several shots had been fired in the area near an apartment complex. Officers said no one was injured, but a home was hit by gunfire.

Denny faces potential charges of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.