Columbia police arrest man in connection to gas station robberies

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said Tuesday it arrested a man in connection to two armed robberies committed Friday.

Public Information Officer Latisha Stroer said 22-year-old James Anthony Fristoe, of Kansas City, turned himself in to the Holden Missouri Police Department Saturday for outstanding warrants from Oklahoma and Missouri with a total bond of $15,000.

Fristoe was suspected of robbing two Columbia gas stations on Friday, June 19.

CPD said Boone County sheriff's deputies interviewed Fristoe while he was in custody for crimes allegedly committed in Boone County and identified him as a suspect in the gas station robberies. Deputies obtained incriminating statements, which allowed CPD to obtain arrest warrants for Fristoe.

At 4:17 a.m. Friday, Columbia Police officers were dispatched to a Break Time convenience store on Forum Boulevard where Fristoe allegedly entered with a weapon, demanded money, and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

About an hour and a half later, at 5:40 a.m., officers responded to Midwest Petroleum on Providence Road for a similar incident. Fristoe allegedly entered the store, demanded money, and left with an undisclosed amount.

CPD arrested Fristoe Tuesday for two counts of first degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. His bond was set at $300,000.