Columbia Police arrest man on drug, gun charges

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Thursday who they said was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a loaded handgun.

The Columbia Police Department said Joshua Houston was a passenger in a car stopped by police around 5:30 p.m. near Claudell Lane and Worley Street. The officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

All occupants of the vehicle exited except Houston. After multiple commands to do so, police said Houston got out. When officers searched him, they found a loaded handgun in his pants pocket and three small baggies. One of the baggies was empty, one of the baggies contained meth, and the other held marijuana.

According to the police report, Houston could not remember his address upon his arrest.

Houston was arrested for felony and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, resisting or interfering with arrest, unlawful possession of a concealed weapon and unlawful use of a weapon. His total bond was $18,500.

Kyle Shepherd, the owner of the vehicle, and Graham Bailey were arrested for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. Both were released on signature summons.