Columbia Police Arrest Shooting Suspect

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said detectives arrested Channing Tyler Williams Thursday for discharging a firearm.

Williams was wanted on a felony warrant out of Cole County for a shooting that occurred in Jefferson City.

Police said Williams was also arrested for:

Felony possession of a firearm

Possession of a defaced firearm

Felony receiving stolen property

Felony distribution, delivery, and manufacture of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Police said Williams bond is set for $150,000.