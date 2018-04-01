Columbia Police Arrest Suspect in Rangeline Stabbing

COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested 38-year-old Dusty G. Ballew at 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning after he allegedly stabbed another man.

Officers responded to the disturbance at 2904 Rangeline Street near lot 26. When officers questioned Ballew he admitted his involvement in the incident. Ballew allegedly stabbed the 21-year-old victim multiple times with a knife causing life threatening injuries. The department said the victim was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

Latisha Stroer, public information officer for the department, said that the multiple crimes in the same area on Rangeline Street are not connected, therefore police will not patrol the area more than usual.

"We get calls for disturbances or assaults and because we've had one assault that was between two people that knew each other and an arrest has been made, there's really no reason to do extra foot patrol," Stroer said.