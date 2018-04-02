Columbia police arrest suspect in three robberies

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said Wednesday it arrested a man in connection to three robberies since Jun. 21.

Officers said they arrested 42-year-old Willie Green, of Columbia, on Tuesday evening, in the area of Grand Avenue and West Business Loop 70.

Green was suspected of stealing money Jun. 21 from Itchy's Stop and Scratch Antique Shop at 1907 N. Providence Rd.

He was also accused of stealing money Jun. 28 from Midwest Petroleum at 126 S. Providence Rd.

The final robbery occurred July 21 at Tiger Town Treasures at 802 E. Business Loop 70, where Green was accused of taking a pocket knife and tools.

Police said they arrested Green for first degree robbery with a to-be-set bond and two counts of felony second degree burglary with a bond of $9,000.