Columbia police arrest teen accused of hitting home with vehicle

19 hours 1 minute 30 seconds ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 Wednesday, June 06, 2018 9:58:00 AM CDT June 06, 2018 in News
By: Madison Wright, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a 14-year-old male Wednesday, after they say he drove into a home. 

Officers arrived to the 3400 block of Westwind Drive around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a damaged mailbox and damage to the house consistent with being hit by a vehicle. 

A person who lives in the house said she looked out her window and saw a car swerving across their lawn before driving away.

"This never happens, especially in this part. You know this is off a highway on a side street where there's nothing but a decent neighborhood," said Sara Lumb, who lives in the house.

Officers were then able to locate the suspected vehicle and identify a possible suspect. 

Wednesday morning, officers took the suspect into custody. He faces charges for felony leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and misdemeanor unlicensed person operating a motor vehicle prohibited. 

This case will be handled by the Juvenile Office. 

