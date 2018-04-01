Columbia police arrest two for Eastwood Drive shooting

COLUMBIA - Police arrested two people in connection with the shooting on Eastwood Drive that sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers arrested Jasmine Ford, 24, and Berry Brown, 31, on Thursday morning. While investigating the shooting, police found a blood trail leading to an apartment, outside of which they found a large amount of blood and apparent bullet holes.

Police didn't find anyone inside, but learned Ford and Brown lived at the apartment. Officers responding to the scene at the time of the shooting verified Ford and Brown were in the area when the shooting happened.

The victim, who was last reported to be stable, told detectives Brown had offered her money to perform a sex act, and she refused. She said Brown and Ford then kept her from leaving and assaulted her, at which point Brown allegedly shot her.

Police said they found the gun used in the shooting with Ford.

Officers arrested both Brown and Ford on suspicion of armed criminal action, assault, kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon. Each is in the Boone County Jail on no bond.