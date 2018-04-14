Columbia Police Arrest Two for Roles in Home Invasion
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers arrested two suspects Wednesday in connection with a home invasion and robbery at a northeast Columbia apartment complex.
The department said a 24-year-old victim was able to get the attention of an officer who was on patrol in the 5100 block of Clark Lane. The victim said the armed suspects invaded his unit at the Green Apartment Complex and demanded money and took other property.
The department said it used the victim's description and located the suspect vehicle and stopped it in the 1500 block of North Pin Oak Boulevard. Police arrested a 21-year-old and a 23-year-old male. Police also said a third suspect ran from the scene and responding officers were unable to locate the subject.
