Columbia police asking for help identifying burglary suspect

COLUMBIA - Columbia police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who broke into Brookside Apartments at 220 S. 10th Street downtown.

The burglary occurred on Jan. 22nd between 12:04 a.m. and 1:40 a.m.

Anyone with information should call the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS.