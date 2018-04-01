Columbia Police Close Roads for MU Home Football Games

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are closing part of Old Route K at the West Outer Road of Providence during all University of Missouri home football games.

Old Route K will be closed south of the bridge past the MU tennis courts to the north drive of Providence Hill Apartments.

Police will close the road three hours before game time and through the duration of the game.

Officer Latisha Stroer says the closure is necessary to stop illegal parking on a narrow two lane road for the safety of pedestrian traffic. The illegal parking makes the road one lane and makes it difficult for emergency vehicles to get through.