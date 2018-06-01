Columbia Police conclude Pedestrian Safety Campaign

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department concluded its Pedestrian Safety Campaign last week.

During the warning phase, the Traffic Unit, along with the Downtown Unit, made 30 contacts for various pedestrian violations. Warnings were issued during this phase.

Police say citations were issued to about a dozen violators.

Here's a list of the most common violations police found:

- Fail to yield to pedestrian in a crosswalk

- Failure to obey crosswalk signal

- Pedestrian crossing roadway in prohibited place/not in a crosswalk in the business district

- Parked/stopped on crosswalk

- Illegal to ride a bicycle on a sidewalk in the downtown district

- Bicyclist failed to obey traffic control devices