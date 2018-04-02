Columbia Police Continue Search After Armed Robbery

COLUMBIA - Police continue to search for two suspects after an attempted armed robbery Monday night.

Police confirm two men entered a Taco Bell on Smiley Lane just after 10 p.m. They shot one person who was shortly taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the injury was little more than broken skin. The victim was released just hours after the incident.

Police haven't released descriptions of the suspects, but the investigation is ongoing.