Columbia Police Crack Down on Seat Belt Laws

COLUMBIA - As part of the "Click it or Ticket" campaign, the Columbia Police Department is joinging with statewide law enforcement May 20 through June 2.

According to Columbia Police, in 2012, Missouri saw an increase in traffic deaths. In 2012, there were 829 compared to 786 in 2011. This is the first time in 6 years there has been an increase in crashes. Police say 70.6% of people killed were not wearing seat belts.

Police say in 2012 in Columbia, three of five fatal crashes involved someone not wearing a seat belt. All three of those individuals were ejected from the vehicle.

The Missouri Department Traffic and Highway Safety Division grants money to the police for overtime as they seek out motorists not wearing seat belts.

For information on Missouri seatbelt usage, visit saveMOlives.com.