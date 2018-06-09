Columbia Police Department celebrates retirement of K-9 Raf

COLUMBIA - After seven years of dedicated service to the Columbia Police Department, K-9 Raf is retiring, the CPD said.

The highly-trained dog and his handler, Officer Michael Parsons, caught numerous suspects and seized narcotics during Raf's career, the CPD said.

The partners were presented a custom wooden flag to salute Raf's service. The small ceremony Wednesday came after the team's last training session.

Raf will enjoy his retirement at home with Parsons and his family.

Food and canine care for Raf in his retirement will be provided by Bourne Feed and Pet Center.