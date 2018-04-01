Columbia Police Department Conducts Internal Audit

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department recently completed an internal audit of approximately 250 firearms in possession of the department. The process of conducting inventory and confirmation of every weapon and its corresponding serial number took about a month to complete.

Out of the approximately 250 weapons owned by the department, two shotguns and one shotgun barrel are unaccounted for. According to Sgt. Jill Weineke, the discepencies are currently under investigation.

Following the investigation, the police department has restricted access to all department-owned weapons, and developed a new policy which states only the Deputy Chief of Police and personnel approved by him will be able to access the Armory directly.

They are now in the process of hiring an outside vendor to audit the entire Property Room and all department-owned firearms.