Columbia Police Department Discusses Racial Bias

Columbia - The Bias-free Columbia Coalition held a public meeting Tuesday night in City Hall to discuss racial bias in the Columbia Police Department. The coalition includes NAACP, ACLU, the Missouri Association for Social Welfare, the Human Rights Commission, the Chancellor's Diversity Initiative, CoMo Citizens and the Missouri Civil Liberities Association.

Jerry East, crime analyst for the Columbia Police Department, presented numbers on the results of his analyses.

The event was the second in a series that focused on racial bias in traffic stops and ways to improve officers' professional techniques.

Later meetings will explore bias toward Muslims and Latinos and ways that officer training might be interested.