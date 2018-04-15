Columbia Police Department Fires Officer

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department fired a patrol officer Wednesday for use of excessive force. The officer went into a holding cell and forced a man to the ground. The incident occurred August 15th. The officer was placed on administrative leave on August 24th.

Chief Ken Burton said, "The personnel action that has been taken demonstrates a zero tolerance for conduct that undermines the Columbia Police Department's credibility, or that may damage the public's trust in our Department."

Former officer Rob Sanders talked to KOMU and gave an exclusive statement.

He said, "I was fully and completely cleared by Internal Affairs after a thorough investigation of this incident. I apparently was fired by this chief [Ken Burton] anyway as a public relations maneuver, and I fully intend to clear my name through the appeal process. I won't have any further comments at this time."

Once the appeals process is underway, Sanders and his attorney may have more to say.

Burton said that they are looking at police changes, but there are no drastic changes at this time.