Columbia Police Department Gives Tips for Phone Scams

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said it has dealth with various phone scams in the past week.

The Police Department said usually these scams come in forms of people pretending to work for certain companies. The scammers then ask the person on the other end of the line to buy money orders for a prize they won.

Here are some tips from the Police to avoid becoming a victim.

Never send money orders or give out personal information, such as credit card numbers and bank account numbers, to unfamiliar companies or people. If you call back the number that called you and the company name is not mentioned, then it is a scam. Make a phone call to verify the information. A thirty second phone call can save you money. Be skeptical - Always take your time making a decision. Legitimate companies won't pressure you to make a snap decision.

Following these tips can help you prevent becoming a victim of various phone scams.