Columbia Police Department introduces Community Outreach Unit

COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is set to host a public meeting Friday evening to introduce its new Community Outreach Unit.

The Community Outreach Unit was formed to organize the community's resources and to resolve community issues.

Columbia businesses and organizations are invited to attend the presentation with hopes they can provide the community with resources.

The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at the Columbia City Council Chambers at 701 East Broadway.