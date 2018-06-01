Columbia Police Department Releases Shooting Information

COLUMBIA - A man was sent to the hospital after somebody fired gunshots at the car he was driving Tuesday afternoon in Central Columbia.

Sergeant Jill Schlude tells KOMU 8 a 32-year-old man was driving his car west on Fourth Avenue between Providence and Grand when someone shot at the back of his car. He was hit in the upper part of his body and sent to an area hospital.

The department has not released the victim's condition at this point.