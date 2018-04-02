Columbia police investigate attempted robbery, shots fired

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said Monday it is investigating an attempted robbery and shots fired incident in the 300 block of West Worley Street.

Officers responded to a shots heard call in the 400 block of West Worley Street at 10:03 p.m Sunday night. Police then contacted a 17-year-old male victim who reported he arrived and parked in a driveway in the 300 block of West Worley with a family friend.

Police said the man then observed several subjects standing in front of the house, while the family friend went inside. The victim said four men approached his vehicle and at least three of them showed handguns, demanding his money. Officers said the victim refused and two of the suspects pistol whipped him.

CPD said the victim ran from the car into the residence. The victim told police the suspects ran to the rear of the house and fired multiple rounds. The victim and the family friend left the home in the victim's car.

Police said no one was injured from the gunfire.

CPD did not release any suspect information as of Monday morning and said the investigation is ongoing.