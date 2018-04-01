Columbia Police Investigate Claims of Topless Fundraiser

COLUMBIA (AP) - Columbia police and union officials are looking into claims that topless waitresses participated in a recent police union fundraiser. The Columbia Daily Tribune reported that it was among several news outlets to receive a letter claiming inappropriate behavior occurred during the charity fundraiser last month at a golf course. The unsigned letter described female servers clad only in bikini bottoms.

Police rules allow officers to be disciplined if they bring discredit to the department.

A police spokeswoman says Chief Ken Burton wasn't present but has started an internal investigation.

The executive director of the Columbia Fraternal Order of Police, Ashley Cuttle, says she didn't witness the alleged activities. Order marketing director John Dye says only about 15 percent of the golfers who participated in the tournament were officers.