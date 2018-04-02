Columbia police investigate double armed robbery

COLUMBIA - Law enforcement agencies were investigating two armed robberies Sunday they believe were committed by the same suspect in both Boone and Callaway counties Saturday.

After reviewing security footage from both the Eagle Stop gas station in Columbia and the Day's Inn in Kingdom City, law enforcement was able to confirm that they had been robbed by the same suspect.

Callaway County Sherriff's deputies responded to the Day's Inn in Kingdom City at 7:45 p.m. The suspect had used a handgun to hold up employees and stole an undiscolsued amount of money.

The Columbia Police Department responded to the Eagle Stop on Providence Road and Vandiver Drive at 8:45 p.m.

Police Sgt. Chad Craig said an undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the register. He said there were no injuries as a result of the robbery.

Store clerk Susan Gulley was present at the time. She said a man was buying something and waited for her to open up the cash register to pull a gun on her. Gulley said the man ran away after taking the money.

Gulley said this is the first time this had happened and that this man has been robbing stores up and down Business Loop 70.

CPD does not have anyone in custody. The suspect, pictured in surveillance photos in this story, was armed with a pistol and was wearing a white ball cap with a logo. He was also wearing dark green khaki shorts and boots. The suspect fled the scene on foot northbound.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Police Department or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.

The Eagle Stop was back open Sunday.

[Editor's note: this story has been updated to reflect the latest information. ]