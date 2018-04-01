Columbia police investigate early morning shots fired incident

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department was investigating shots fired early Monday morning on Greensboro Drive. Officers responded to gunfire shortly before 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of the neighborhood.

Officers said they located multiple shell casings around the area and saw several bullet holes in the front of the house.

Officers said no one was injured in the gunfire.

They said they were unaware of the amount of property damage as of early Monday morning.