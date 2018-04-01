Columbia Police investigate Highway 63 crash

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department was investigating a car accident that shut down Highway 63 and left one person hurt Tuesday.

Sergeant Curtis Perkins said a tractor trailer was northbound on 63, crossed the median and hit a southbound white SUV. Perkins said the SUV driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and the truck driver had minor injuries.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. The road re-opened an hour later.

[Editor's note: This story has been edited for clarity.]