Columbia police investigate report of shots fired
COLUMBIA - Columbia police responded to a report of shots fired around 6 p.m. Friday. It happened near the corner of Edenton Boulevard and Bodie Drive in north Columbia.
"We don't have a suspect or victim named at this point," Sergeant Harlan Hatton said. Hatton also described the area as "active" when it comes to crime.
Police said they were able to find about four or five shell casings while conducting their investigation. Hatton told KOMU 8 News additional information was limited because people in the area would not talk to police.
"We get very little cooperation in situations like these," Hatton said.
