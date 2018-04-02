Columbia Police investigate shots fired at apartment complex

COLUMBIA - Police said Thursday they were investigating multiple shots fired in a residential area. Columbia Police were dispatched at 11:24 p.m. Wednesday to the area of 2700 Quail Drive.

Police said the investigation revealed shots were fired near the parking lot of 2701 Quail Drive and a bullet struck the bathroom window of an apartment at the address.

Police do not have a suspect and are asking the public to report tips to (573) 875-TIPS.