Columbia Police investigate shots fired incident

COLUMBIA - Police responded to a report of vandalism Wednesday morning and found evidence of shots fired.

The Columbia Police Department responded to a call on the 900 block of Garth Avenue Wednesday morning. CPD said after an investigation it was determined the damage was made by bullet holes.

Police said they found evidence of several shots fired overnight that damaged a vehicle and a home. Officers found several shell casings on the sidewalk in the surrounding area.

No injuries were reported and the total amount of property damage is not known.

Police ask if anyone has any information regarding the incident, contact the Columbia Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS.