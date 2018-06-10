Columbia Police investigate shots fired on Duncan Streeet

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said Thursday it's investigating a report of shots fired.

CPD said Public Safety Joint Communications received a call of possible shots fired near Garth Avenue and Sexton Road late Wednesday night. Police arrived on the scene and said they found multiple shell casings in the 400 block of Duncan Street.

According to police, no injuries were reported.

Police said they identified a vehicle with evidence of being hit with gunfire parked outside Buckner's Beauty Shop. According to police, a home nearby on McBaine Avenue was struck by gunfire.

The Columbia Police Department asks anyone with information to contact them at 573-875-TIPS.