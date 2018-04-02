Columbia Police Investigate Two Shots Fired Incidents

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating shots fired around 3 a.m. Wednesday. According to the department, officers found shell casings on Creasy Springs Road near Bear Creek Trail. There are no suspects so far in this incident.

Shots were also fired Tuesday night around 10 p.m. at the Optimist Park at Forrest and Grand. Public Information Officer Stephanie Drouin said officers found a car struck by several shots. The person in the car at the time was not injured. Two males were seen running from the scene by witnesses. Drouin said officers found several shell casings. There are no current suspects.

Both incidents are under investigation.