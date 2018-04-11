Columbia Police Investigating Break Time Robbery

COLUMBIA - Columbia police responded to call about a robbery early Friday morning at the Break Time on Forum Boulevard.

Police said they dispatched at 1:35 a.m. after the clerk called and said a man forced her to give him money from the cash register at gun point.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department K9 assisted in the investigation, but so far police said they have no leads.

Police released a description of the suspect. They are looking for a white male, approximately 5'4" and 130 pounds. The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie, a dark baseball cap and jeans.

Police will review the store cameras later Friday in the hopes of identifying a suspect. Until then, police urge anyone with information about the robbery to call the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 875-TIPS.